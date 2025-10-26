ToneTrek has officially reached version 1.0!
This major milestone brings the complete experience to life with:
🌈 100 handcrafted levels of colorful logic puzzles
🎵 New background music to accompany your journey
✨ Visual upgrades across all menus and UI
⚙️ Improved settings, pause, and menu handling
🐞 Various fixes and stabilization updates for smoother play
Whether you’re a returning player or joining the adventure for the first time — now is the perfect time to experience the full, polished version of ToneTrek!
