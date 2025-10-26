 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548940 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ToneTrek has officially reached version 1.0!
This major milestone brings the complete experience to life with:

  • 🌈 100 handcrafted levels of colorful logic puzzles

  • 🎵 New background music to accompany your journey

  • Visual upgrades across all menus and UI

  • ⚙️ Improved settings, pause, and menu handling

  • 🐞 Various fixes and stabilization updates for smoother play

Whether you’re a returning player or joining the adventure for the first time — now is the perfect time to experience the full, polished version of ToneTrek!

