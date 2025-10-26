ToneTrek has officially reached version 1.0!

This major milestone brings the complete experience to life with:

🌈 100 handcrafted levels of colorful logic puzzles

🎵 New background music to accompany your journey

✨ Visual upgrades across all menus and UI

⚙️ Improved settings, pause, and menu handling

🐞 Various fixes and stabilization updates for smoother play

Whether you’re a returning player or joining the adventure for the first time — now is the perfect time to experience the full, polished version of ToneTrek!