This patch is mainly about cleaning up the item sprites a little. Most of them have only received minor changes, but some of them have had their color or size altered. The rare items in particular should look a little more special now.



Version v0.70 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.70.1 [Beta]

-Updated the appearance of all items.

-Upgraded cards now use a subtle glow that matches the card border instead of the red highlight.

-Reduced the volume of the music note sound effect.