26 October 2025 Build 20548911 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch is mainly about cleaning up the item sprites a little. Most of them have only received minor changes, but some of them have had their color or size altered. The rare items in particular should look a little more special now.

Version v0.70 is now live on the main branch.


Version v0.70.1 [Beta]
-Updated the appearance of all items.
-Upgraded cards now use a subtle glow that matches the card border instead of the red highlight.
-Reduced the volume of the music note sound effect.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1217111
