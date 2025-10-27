 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20548849 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1727520/discussions/0/604170759802587429/

After investigating the issue you reported here, we found a problem with the Config screen's functionality and have fixed it.

Dear Shimako, thank you for contacting us!

Changed files in this update

ヤマふだ！　にごうめ Content Depot 1727521
Windows ヤマふだ！　にごうめ win Depot 1727523
macOS ヤマふだ！　にごうめ mac Depot 1727524
