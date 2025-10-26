Rebalancing of heroes and talents
Today we are releasing a patch of changes to heroes, talents, as well as additional changes to the Borderland and ARAM map/
General:
- Zombies and ghosts have disappeared in ARAM mode;
- The graphic visual of the map has been updated in ARAM mode.
Heroes and talents:
– The Plague Doctor
– The demonologist
– The gunner
– The Shaman
– The traveler
– The moon
– Ha'ka/Da'ka
– Hunter / Shooter
– The Witch / Moira
– The Fire Fox / Red tail
– Toad Rider/Swamp King
– Wendigo
– The Chronicle
Talents
– Set “Collector's Habits”
– Set “The Destroyer of Life”
– Set “Tamer of the Elements”
And other talents.
Read more about rebalances (changes) at the link:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DUFiXUdWh9c2SRd1dAwLPFJgX9k-ulKa6M1vDf6HzTg/edit?tab=t.vxcfbu1acghm
