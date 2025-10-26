 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20548846 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rebalancing of heroes and talents

Today we are releasing a patch of changes to heroes, talents, as well as additional changes to the Borderland and ARAM map/

General:

- Zombies and ghosts have disappeared in ARAM mode;

- The graphic visual of the map has been updated in ARAM mode.

Heroes and talents:

– The Plague Doctor

– The demonologist

– The gunner

– The Shaman

– The traveler

– The moon

– Ha'ka/Da'ka

– Hunter / Shooter

– The Witch / Moira

– The Fire Fox / Red tail

– Toad Rider/Swamp King

– Wendigo

– The Chronicle

Talents

– Set “Collector's Habits”

– Set “The Destroyer of Life”

– Set “Tamer of the Elements”

And other talents.

Read more about rebalances (changes) at the link:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DUFiXUdWh9c2SRd1dAwLPFJgX9k-ulKa6M1vDf6HzTg/edit?tab=t.vxcfbu1acghm

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3684821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link