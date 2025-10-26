 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20548675 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧠 v1.3 Update Notes

Hello technicians! 👋
This major update brings new fault types, automatic fault detection, and economy improvements to your workshop!

🔧 New Features

  • 💾 New Fault Type: Firmware Update
    You can now fix devices by updating their firmware.
    Start the process via the HexLab application and complete the update.

  • 🧩 New Fault Type: Data Recovery
    Recover lost or corrupted files!
    Use HexLab to scan the file system and restore missing data.

  • ⚙️ Automatic Fault Detection
    If you repair a device without manually identifying the fault,
    the system will now automatically detect and confirm it as completed!

⚙️ Improvements

  • Game economy rebalanced: mission rewards, part prices, and labor costs adjusted.

  • UI transitions and task flow improved for smoother gameplay.

  • General performance optimizations implemented.

🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed rare cases where certain jobs could not be completed.

  • Minor bugs and balance issues resolved.

📝 Note

  • HexLab runs slower on the old computer and faster on the new computer, reflecting their hardware differences.

🔹 Experience smarter, faster, and more dynamic repairs with the all-new HexLab system!

