🧠 v1.3 Update Notes
Hello technicians! 👋
This major update brings new fault types, automatic fault detection, and economy improvements to your workshop!
🔧 New Features
💾 New Fault Type: Firmware Update
You can now fix devices by updating their firmware.
Start the process via the HexLab application and complete the update.
🧩 New Fault Type: Data Recovery
Recover lost or corrupted files!
Use HexLab to scan the file system and restore missing data.
⚙️ Automatic Fault Detection
If you repair a device without manually identifying the fault,
the system will now automatically detect and confirm it as completed!
⚙️ Improvements
Game economy rebalanced: mission rewards, part prices, and labor costs adjusted.
UI transitions and task flow improved for smoother gameplay.
General performance optimizations implemented.
🐞 Fixes
Fixed rare cases where certain jobs could not be completed.
Minor bugs and balance issues resolved.
📝 Note
HexLab runs slower on the old computer and faster on the new computer, reflecting their hardware differences.
🔹 Experience smarter, faster, and more dynamic repairs with the all-new HexLab system!
Changed files in this update