Hello technicians! 👋

This major update brings new fault types, automatic fault detection, and economy improvements to your workshop!

💾 New Fault Type: Firmware Update

You can now fix devices by updating their firmware.

Start the process via the HexLab application and complete the update.

🧩 New Fault Type: Data Recovery

Recover lost or corrupted files!

Use HexLab to scan the file system and restore missing data.