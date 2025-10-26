 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548662 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Spooky Event replace Summer Event and last till December (it also have 2 event pack in the shop).

Hopefully we can release a small trailer before christmas or early 2026 of the rework

Changed files in this update

Wizard (And Minion) Idle Content Depot 1011511
