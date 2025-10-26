Hi all,
As you may have heard, Unity games were subject to a major security vulnerability identified by independent researchers.
This update patches the vulnerability out of Kitter through an engine upgrade.
There are also a lot of updates that have happened in the background, but these will be rolled into a major release coming soon~
Unity security hotfix
