26 October 2025 Build 20548633
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

As you may have heard, Unity games were subject to a major security vulnerability identified by independent researchers.

This update patches the vulnerability out of Kitter through an engine upgrade.

There are also a lot of updates that have happened in the background, but these will be rolled into a major release coming soon~

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198751
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3198752
  • Loading history…
