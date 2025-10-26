Patch Notes – Latest Update

Cooking: Balance issues have been fixed; gas release and gas mask now work correctly.

Recipe Book: Produced recipes are now listed properly and duplicates have been corrected.

Aim Indicator: Appearance has been updated for better usability.

Generator: Fuel addition bug has been fixed; adding fuel before it runs out no longer works. (In the previous version, adding fuel before it was empty did not affect the generator’s operating time.)

Chemical Notebook: Tick mark bug has been resolved; completed recipes are now recorded correctly.

Texture Quality added: Users can choose Low, Medium, High for LOD and streaming quality.

Screen Resolution added: Users can select different resolutions.

Display Mode (Fullscreen/Windowed/Borderless) added.

Audio Settings Menu added: Users can adjust game sound levels.

General Improvements: Menu and settings system optimized for better user experience.