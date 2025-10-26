Patch Notes – Latest Update
Cooking: Balance issues have been fixed; gas release and gas mask now work correctly.
Recipe Book: Produced recipes are now listed properly and duplicates have been corrected.
Aim Indicator: Appearance has been updated for better usability.
Generator: Fuel addition bug has been fixed; adding fuel before it runs out no longer works. (In the previous version, adding fuel before it was empty did not affect the generator’s operating time.)
Chemical Notebook: Tick mark bug has been resolved; completed recipes are now recorded correctly.
Texture Quality added: Users can choose Low, Medium, High for LOD and streaming quality.
Screen Resolution added: Users can select different resolutions.
Display Mode (Fullscreen/Windowed/Borderless) added.
Audio Settings Menu added: Users can adjust game sound levels.
General Improvements: Menu and settings system optimized for better user experience.
Changed files in this update