Our second update with tons of new improvements, content and a lot of more sparks!

We are still very excited about our initial released this month and today we released version 1.2.0 for the public, bringing improved player flows, extra upgrades and 5 extra bonus levels! There are much sparks included so let's go!

We had some (positive) reviews with feedback that it wasn't too obvious what way to go for new players. We improved that.

We have added 5 new bonus levels! These are available after finishing the main campaign.

We improved the relax mode slightly.

We increased some drop chance of some of the powerups in world 2.

As always, thanks and until the next time.