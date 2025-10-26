Added four new quest to the home town area

Added sound effects to the lobby

Added coin currency loot

Added various lights to the starting zone which dynamically switch on or off

Added two new character models

Added disco light effects to the club

During vendor and quest interaction some UI elements are hidden

Set unlearned styles in the blackbook hidden.

Enabled weather effects and random time of day

Fixed some button issues in the lobby.

Fixed a broken quest

Fixed a bug not hiding character segments when gear is equipped

Fixed some issues with the bar vendor

Fixed a bug with some spraycans not working

Fixed a bug not updating the artist name on gaining a new style