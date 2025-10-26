 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20548550 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added four new quest to the home town area

  • Added sound effects to the lobby

  • Added coin currency loot

  • Added various lights to the starting zone which dynamically switch on or off

  • Added two new character models

  • Added disco light effects to the club

  • During vendor and quest interaction some UI elements are hidden

  • Set unlearned styles in the blackbook hidden.

  • Enabled weather effects and random time of day

  • Fixed some button issues in the lobby.

  • Fixed a broken quest

  • Fixed a bug not hiding character segments when gear is equipped

  • Fixed some issues with the bar vendor

  • Fixed a bug with some spraycans not working

  • Fixed a bug not updating the artist name on gaining a new style

  • Several minor updates.

