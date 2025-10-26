Added four new quest to the home town area
Added sound effects to the lobby
Added coin currency loot
Added various lights to the starting zone which dynamically switch on or off
Added two new character models
Added disco light effects to the club
During vendor and quest interaction some UI elements are hidden
Set unlearned styles in the blackbook hidden.
Enabled weather effects and random time of day
Fixed some button issues in the lobby.
Fixed a broken quest
Fixed a bug not hiding character segments when gear is equipped
Fixed some issues with the bar vendor
Fixed a bug with some spraycans not working
Fixed a bug not updating the artist name on gaining a new style
Several minor updates.
Graffiti Battle Update 1.8.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update