Welcome back to the Boss Battle Arena — where you are the boss!



This update brings a surge of elemental chaos and cinematic power upgrades across all bosses.



⚡ New Legendary Abilities

🔥 Fire Staff – Infernal Detonation

• Strikes enemies with explosive bursts that deal burning damage over time.

• Fiery red floating text now signals burning damage ticks.

❄️ Ice Staff – Ice Prison

• Freeze enemies in place, halting their movement and attacks.

⚡ Lightning Staff – Storm Rework

• Added electric-blue shader glow and screen shake for each lightning strike.

• Amplified sound and visual intensity for every storm proc.



🧠 Gameplay Adjustments

• Increased base speed for all bosses to 150.

• Reduced enemy projectile speed

• Increased enemy projectile cooldown

• Fear Roar now blocks and dissipates nearby projectiles for clutch defensive play.

• Improved visual feedback for lightning and burning effects.



🎧 Audio & Feel

• New screen shake and layered SFX for lightning strikes to enhance arena atmosphere.



💬 Developer Note

This patch focuses on elemental identity and tactical defense.

These three legendary’s weapon now feel distinct, with visual and mechanical feedback worthy of its power.



