Welcome back to the Boss Battle Arena — where you are the boss!
This update brings a surge of elemental chaos and cinematic power upgrades across all bosses.
⚡ New Legendary Abilities
🔥 Fire Staff – Infernal Detonation
• Strikes enemies with explosive bursts that deal burning damage over time.
• Fiery red floating text now signals burning damage ticks.
❄️ Ice Staff – Ice Prison
• Freeze enemies in place, halting their movement and attacks.
⚡ Lightning Staff – Storm Rework
• Added electric-blue shader glow and screen shake for each lightning strike.
• Amplified sound and visual intensity for every storm proc.
🧠 Gameplay Adjustments
• Increased base speed for all bosses to 150.
• Reduced enemy projectile speed
• Increased enemy projectile cooldown
• Fear Roar now blocks and dissipates nearby projectiles for clutch defensive play.
• Improved visual feedback for lightning and burning effects.
🎧 Audio & Feel
• New screen shake and layered SFX for lightning strikes to enhance arena atmosphere.
💬 Developer Note
This patch focuses on elemental identity and tactical defense.
These three legendary’s weapon now feel distinct, with visual and mechanical feedback worthy of its power.
