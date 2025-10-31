 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20548540 Edited 31 October 2025 – 13:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome back to the Boss Battle Arena — where you are the boss!

This update brings a surge of elemental chaos and cinematic power upgrades across all bosses.

⚡ New Legendary Abilities
🔥 Fire Staff – Infernal Detonation
• Strikes enemies with explosive bursts that deal burning damage over time.
• Fiery red floating text now signals burning damage ticks.
❄️ Ice Staff – Ice Prison
• Freeze enemies in place, halting their movement and attacks.
⚡ Lightning Staff – Storm Rework
• Added electric-blue shader glow and screen shake for each lightning strike.
• Amplified sound and visual intensity for every storm proc.

🧠 Gameplay Adjustments
• Increased base speed for all bosses to 150.
• Reduced enemy projectile speed
• Increased enemy projectile cooldown
• Fear Roar now blocks and dissipates nearby projectiles for clutch defensive play.
• Improved visual feedback for lightning and burning effects.

🎧 Audio & Feel
• New screen shake and layered SFX for lightning strikes to enhance arena atmosphere.

💬 Developer Note
This patch focuses on elemental identity and tactical defense.
These three legendary’s weapon now feel distinct, with visual and mechanical feedback worthy of its power.

