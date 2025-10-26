 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20548510 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October 26, 2025 – Patch v01.00.02.03

Thanks to your reports, we’ve addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience:

• Fixed an issue where gardening products (and some other products) were showing a box quantity of 10, but fewer items were actually received upon purchase.
• Fixed a bug where players could earn too much money at the cash register.
• Implemented a potential fix for the cashier bug where the animation continued but the cashier stopped scanning items.
• Fixed the “BigItemOrderPlaceholder” text appearing on the middle screen of the Manual Checkout Desk when scanning large items.
• Fixed an issue where payments made in exact $50 increments were causing problems.
• Fixed a bug where, if the player took the money during the cashier’s transaction, the cashier could no longer collect the payment.

Thank you all for your reports and support!

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link