October 26, 2025 – Patch v01.00.02.03

Thanks to your reports, we’ve addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience:

• Fixed an issue where gardening products (and some other products) were showing a box quantity of 10, but fewer items were actually received upon purchase.

• Fixed a bug where players could earn too much money at the cash register.

• Implemented a potential fix for the cashier bug where the animation continued but the cashier stopped scanning items.

• Fixed the “BigItemOrderPlaceholder” text appearing on the middle screen of the Manual Checkout Desk when scanning large items.

• Fixed an issue where payments made in exact $50 increments were causing problems.

• Fixed a bug where, if the player took the money during the cashier’s transaction, the cashier could no longer collect the payment.

Thank you all for your reports and support!

