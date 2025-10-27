Dear soldiers, hello everyone!

Thank you all for your support and love! This update opens new battlefield and provides a comprehensive combat guide, making it easier for all soldiers to understand the battlefield! The new respawn point system also greatly optimizes your combat experience!





【Classic Mode Update】

🧭 New Chapter: Battle of Khalkhin Gol (the Soviet army)

The brand-new chapter is now live and will replace the original tutorial as a beginner stage .

It contains 3 sub-missions, guiding players step by step to master infantry combat, Squad Command, basics of armored warfare, and multi-squad coordination with support tactics.





⚔️ New Mission: Eastern Ukraine Guerrilla Warfare

The "Ukrainian Guerrilla Warfare" chapter adds a sub-mission "Eastern Ukraine Guerrilla Warfare" , focusing on intense snowfield raids and town street fights.

The original "Eastern Ukraine Guerrilla Warfare" (armored train combat) has been renamed "Roar of the counterattack".





🚩 Respawn Point Optimization

Optimized redeployment experience, allowing new squads to reach the frontline faster for combat.





📘【Encyclopedia Manual Online】

The brand-new Encyclopedia Manual is now available, helping you fully understand the game mechanics!

Access it via the "?" button in the Settings page.

Divided into four main sections:

Basic Controls : Detailed instructions for operating infantry, tanks, and heavy weapons.

Squads/Squad Commands : Introduces various squad command orders and tactical usage (displace, charge, follow, etc.).

Equipment/Units : Showcases all squads, weapons, vehicles, and fortifications.

Combat Essentials/Mechanics: Explains use of covers, suppression mechanics, and advanced combat skills like burning, smoke, and flare.





If you have any thoughts or suggestions about the Encyclopedia Manual or the game, feel free to tell us in the community!

Thanks again to every soldier fighting on the frontline and providing suggestions and support!

The new battlefield is open and the new knowledge base is ready—Forward! Target! the Khalkhin Gol!