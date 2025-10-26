 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548501 Edited 26 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

When you save you need to unpause the game as this also pauses it from saving. im working on a fix but for now notifies you when you save to do this until a fix is found. some bug fixes faor planters in tutorial aswell as for items not showing textures.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3379751
