Hello Escapers!

In the new patch, we have done some puzzle balancing and fixed a few bugs.

The Puppet Show

The butcher has been a little too unpredictable; therefore, we've made some changes:

Added a fixed idle time, making it easier for players to identify his pattern.

Increased the number of rooms the butcher can move between when guarding a cross, making him less likely to bounce between two rooms.

The Labyrinth

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck with the red key in certain scenarios.

Into The Depths

Part 2

Part 2 has been a little too forgiving, so we've made small changes to make it more of a challenge.

Decreased the time slightly to spawn barrels, giving players more time to swap between lanes.

Increased the probability of spawning four barrels, forcing players to switch lanes more often.

Moved the safe space closer to the exit, making it more strategic to use.

Part 3

The boxes at the start are now turned on by default, giving players a chance to find a strategy before beginning the run.

Part 4

Added a checkpoint for Stacy in the middle.

The Finale

Fixed a bug that caused a player with head bob turned off not to be visible in the scenario where no one made it out alive.

Best regards,

The Deluded Games Team