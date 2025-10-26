The Gore update is now live , this is the beginning stage and it will be expanded further in the future.

When attacking with your secondary attack (right click-mouse, RB-controller) there's a chance that a gore variant will spawn.

-Fish Effected

Red grouper

Red Snapper

Gag Grouper

Black Grouper

Cubera Snapper

Yellowtail Snapper

Mangrove Snapper

Scamp

Sheepshead

Lane Snapper

Cownose Ray

Stingray

Tuna

Sailfish

Mahi Mahi

Permit

Bonita

Redfish

Snook

Trout

Tarpon

Cobia

Barracuda

HogFish

-Fish that can currently cause gore event

Red Grouper

Black Grouper

Gag Grouper

Goliath Grouper

Cubera Snapper

Nurse Shark

BullShark

HammerHead

Barracuda

-This Update also adds a small Halloween event pumpkins have been scattered around POIs on the map smash them for a treat.

-Limited controller support also added Controllers will now work for gameplay hold D-Pad Right for list of controller inputs. You will still need a mouse to navigate the menus for now.

Thanks for reading

-Colin