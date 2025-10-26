The Gore update is now live , this is the beginning stage and it will be expanded further in the future.
When attacking with your secondary attack (right click-mouse, RB-controller) there's a chance that a gore variant will spawn.
-Fish Effected
Red grouper
Red Snapper
Gag Grouper
Black Grouper
Cubera Snapper
Yellowtail Snapper
Mangrove Snapper
Scamp
Sheepshead
Lane Snapper
Cownose Ray
Stingray
Tuna
Sailfish
Mahi Mahi
Permit
Bonita
Redfish
Snook
Trout
Tarpon
Cobia
Barracuda
HogFish
-Fish that can currently cause gore event
Red Grouper
Black Grouper
Gag Grouper
Goliath Grouper
Cubera Snapper
Nurse Shark
BullShark
HammerHead
Barracuda
-This Update also adds a small Halloween event pumpkins have been scattered around POIs on the map smash them for a treat.
-Limited controller support also added Controllers will now work for gameplay hold D-Pad Right for list of controller inputs. You will still need a mouse to navigate the menus for now.
Thanks for reading
-Colin
