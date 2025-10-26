Improvements:
The cellar door in the barracks will stay open when entering the capital through the crypt
Option to leave the capital by talking to the guard near the gates
Added translations of inputs where no icon exists
Increased the number of missiles for the Rain of Fire spell
Small blood gems can be given to the cultist in the swamp
Added a new Blood Gem and corresponding enchantment recipe
Lyrak sells unlimited amount of scrolls
Bugfixes:
Prevent players from sacrificing another heart while getting teleported to the blood dungeon
Added missing collisions in the swamp dungeon
Resolved a visual bug in the enchantment laboratory
Fixed crash when blocking a fireball in the crypt
