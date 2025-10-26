 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548407 Edited 26 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • The cellar door in the barracks will stay open when entering the capital through the crypt

  • Option to leave the capital by talking to the guard near the gates

  • Added translations of inputs where no icon exists

  • Increased the number of missiles for the Rain of Fire spell

  • Small blood gems can be given to the cultist in the swamp

  • Added a new Blood Gem and corresponding enchantment recipe

  • Lyrak sells unlimited amount of scrolls

Bugfixes:

  • Prevent players from sacrificing another heart while getting teleported to the blood dungeon

  • Added missing collisions in the swamp dungeon

  • Resolved a visual bug in the enchantment laboratory

  • Fixed crash when blocking a fireball in the crypt

