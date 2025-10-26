 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548369 Edited 26 October 2025 – 15:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Our first Halloween Update contains the following treats:

  • The Ferryman arrived with deals for Accessories and Pets (you can find him in the Workshop).

  • Play the Grim Reaper map mode to loot Monster Souls, the Ferryman's favourite currency.

  • Regular monsters can drop Pumpkin Chunks, used for levelling pets. When feeding a pet, the Pumpkin Chunks will automatically be used.

  • One of the Halloween pets has the Revive attribute, giving you several more revives in-game.

  • Survivor level 1 players can now access the following map modes when the selected map has everything unlocked: Grim Reaper, Rush and Blood Moon.

  • Survivor level 1 players now have access to the Workshop, in order to trade with the Ferryman.

  • A bug that prevented a player carrying more than 6 artifacts from trading with an in-game npc was fixed. The trades would not display as soon as a player equipped more than 6 artifacts.

  • We decided to buff Iona and give her main weapon, the Glaive, critical chance. This greatly enhances it's damage when used with high critical chance and boosted critical damage.

  • The rescue duration circle displayed as a green dot above the player when he died in a solo game. This was fixed.

  • The Diving Helmet is now an Accessory that can be worn at any time after you've unlocked the map "Beneath the Tides".

Keep in mind that the Halloween event only runs for a few weeks, so grab the Accessories and Pets while they are still available.

Till later,

André

