Added

- New armor penetration stat (can appear on weapons/shields and jewelry as low as level 1). It will ignore flat amount of target's armor when dealing physical damage.

- 5 new boots of various levels and quality

- New hint for item quality when you first time pick an epic item. New help section added to explain more about gear quality.

Changed

- Stats layout adjusted

- "+X% element damage done" can now appear on shields

Fixed

- Loot chests not always dropping loot

- Unobtainable skill could appear on gear

- Inventory being vertically cramped on FullHD+

- Display of negative bonuses in float stat calculators

- [Battle Regeneration] and [Mana source] are now properly removed from buffs if you unequip the only item source for those