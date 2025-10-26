 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548337 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!It’s been a few days since the last release, and I’ve received a ton of great feedback from you - thank you so much for that! I’ve been hard at work improving the game and fixing a bunch of issues.

Here’s what’s new and improved:

🆕 Added a brand-new episode and fixed the game’s ending

⚙️ Adjusted the game’s pacing and added new details to the story

🐞 Fixed various bugs and minor issues

🌍 Corrected translation errors

🔧 Plus many small tweaks and quality-of-life improvements

Thanks again for all your support and feedback - it really helps make the game better every day!I truly hope these updates change your experience for the better.

Changed files in this update

