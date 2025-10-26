Hello everyone!

It’s been one week since the release of A Schoolhouse in Gensokyo, and we’d like to express our heartfelt thanks for all your support and detailed bug reports!

Based on your feedback, we’ve released our first Hotfix Update (Version 0.5.1) focusing on stability and gameplay improvements.

🛠 Update Details:

Fixed multiple bugs related to the class system, especially an issue where items of the same type could stack repeatedly

Replaced Remilia’s character portrait

Fixed an issue where certain shop items couldn’t be unlocked after completing upgrades

Improved the round display font for better readability

📌 Note: This is a Hotfix update — no need to start a new save!

You can continue playing with your existing save data.

Thank you again for your continued support and patience.

Your feedback truly helps us make the game better!

— The Development Team