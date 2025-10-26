 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20548124 Edited 26 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added middle-mouse as a way to bring up the DLC screen, for those on mac or small keyboards having problems accessing it.

You can also use shift+middle-mouse to bring change between VN mode and Roam mode while playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2890151
  • Loading history…
DLC 4000030 Depot 4000030
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link