POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
26 October 2025 Build 20548110 Edited 26 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,
Version 0.55 is complete and now available for download. Thank you for your patience—a lot has been packed into this update.
Here are the major additions:
  • New Title: The game has been officially updated to Trapped with Ivy & Piper.
  • Days 13-15 Complete: This version completes the content for these days, which includes:
  • All new minigames.
  • Willow's new scenes.
  • Mia's new scenes.
  • All hidden reward images.

Looking ahead, all the renders and animations for v0.60 are also complete. My focus will now shift to the programming and integration for the next version.
Enjoy the new content.
Thanks for your support!
-Ace

