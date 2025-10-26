New Title: The game has been officially updated to Trapped with Ivy & Piper.



Days 13-15 Complete: This version completes the content for these days, which includes:



All new minigames.



Willow's new scenes.



Mia's new scenes.



All hidden reward images.



Hey everyone,Version 0.55 is complete and now available for download. Thank you for your patience—a lot has been packed into this update.Here are the major additions:Looking ahead, all the renders and animations for v0.60 are also complete. My focus will now shift to the programming and integration for the next version.Enjoy the new content.Thanks for your support!-Ace