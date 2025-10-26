 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548041 Edited 26 October 2025 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed some uncommon Chinese words at lower difficulties
  • Fixed inaccessible save room points
  • Fixed Lotus City generating unreachable areas
  • Fixed some missing localized text and formatting
  • Fixed issues with sound effect playback
  • Improved load times for some assets

