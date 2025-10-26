 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20548020 Edited 26 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The skill tree patch which was delayed on 2025-10-25 is now live
  • Fixed a save and load issue with the new skill tree
  • Skill tree should now work and is released
  • This is a preliminary build for this feature: acquiring new skill points through experience/quests/etc. and additional new skills to unlock will come in a future update

