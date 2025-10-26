- The skill tree patch which was delayed on 2025-10-25 is now live
- Fixed a save and load issue with the new skill tree
- Skill tree should now work and is released
- This is a preliminary build for this feature: acquiring new skill points through experience/quests/etc. and additional new skills to unlock will come in a future update
Patch Notes for 2025-10-26
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update