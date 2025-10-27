Reporting in, Agents.
Version 392 is now live on the main branchThe Rogue Update introduces brand-new mechanics that will challenge your survival skills with a unique twist. This update is available for both the full game and the Friend’s Pass build. Squad up with your friends and prepare to survive the horrors!
This update marks a major milestone in Early Access, bringing a smoother and refined experience alongside several community-requested improvements. Check out all the new updates that are available in this new October update.
The Rogue Update Trailer
Early Access Build Ver. 392 Patch Notes
IMPROVEMENTS & NEW FEATURESCheck out some of the updates that have been implemented!
Branching Roguelike MapChoose your own path through each run, shaping your journey with strategic routes and unique encounters.
New Mission Type: Defense 🛡️Survive relentless waves of undead until the timer runs out. You can find a Repair Kit to shorten the countdown.
Map ModifiersWith the arrival of the new branching roguelike map feature, there are now map modifiers that increase the challenge of different missions you take.
- Tougher Enemies
Foes are significantly stronger and more resilient than those in regular maps.
- Toxic Spill / Patches of Acid in the Map
Pools of poisonous liquid scattered across the map that damage you on contact and limit your movement.
- More Zombies
Higher number of undead roam the area, increasing the danger and the tension.
- Faster Zombies
Enemies move and attack at increased speed, keeping you on constant alert.
- More Elites
Powerful elite enemies appear more frequently, turning each encounter into a tougher fight for survival.
- No Ammo Loot
No ammunition can be found, forcing you to rely on every bullet you bring and every melee strike you make.
- No Healing Items
No herbs, no medical supplies can be found, every hit counts, and survival depends solely on your skill.
- Explosions Summon Hordes
Every explosion from barrels, mines, or grenades will attract swarming hordes of zombies to your location.
Combined MapsKnown areas, different twists! Revisit familiar maps, remixed from a different perspective to explore.
Updated Wardrobe OptionsNew Skin Color options to better personalize your appearance.
New Character Cosmetics
-
Nurse
-
Miner
-
Firefighter
Weapon DismantleBreak down unused gear and turn it into useful crafting materials for your next upgrade.
Unload AmmoFound a gun while already carrying one? No problem! Now you can strip its ammo and keep the bullets for your own weapon.
Assault Rifle AttachmentYou can now equip your crafted attachments to the Assault Rifle, making it an even more powerful ranged weapon.
New Undead Anomaly: Hollow BabyA disturbing, infant-like anomaly has been sighted. Its movements are erratic, and getting too close might not be the best idea.
Halloween Update: Undead with Pumpkin Head!For this year’s Halloween treat, we’ve added a little spooky trick: some zombies are now sporting pumpkin heads! 🎃Happy Halloween!
Updated Skill
- Herbology
Combining herbs creates a better mix. (Herb + Herb = Herb Mix (GGG))
- Cardio
Reduce stamina consumption when sprinting.
- Endurance
Reduces stamina consumption when doing melee attacks.
BUG FIXESHere’s what’s been fixed:
- Desync Issues: No more strange moments when players see different things during interactions. Everything should now stay perfectly in sync!
- Reconnect Problems: Players who get disconnected can now rejoin sessions more reliably without losing progress or breaking the game flow.
- Save & Load Bugs: Your saved data will now load correctly, and progress should stay safe between sessions.
Free Community Drop: Whisper Mountain Desktop and Mobile WallpapersTo celebrate the new update, we’re releasing a special community gift for everyone who has supported us so far! Whisper Mountain Outbreak desktop and mobile wallpapers are now free to download in several variations. Feel free to use them and celebrate the update with us!
Whisper Mountain Desktop Wallpapers DownloadThere are four downloadable desktop wallpaper designs to choose from.
Whisper Mountain Mobile Wallpapers DownloadThere are three downloadable mobile wallpaper designs to choose from.
Upcoming Preview Teaser: Whisper Mountain Comic Story SeriesDark forces lie within Mount Bisik. In every corner of the city, dreadful tales await.
Here’s a sneak peek at the horrors, brought to life by three talented Indonesian comic artists.
Created by Azam Raharjo
Created by Fajar Rizki
Created by Supakujitou
Steam Scream Fest 20% OFF!The perfect time jump in with the new Rogue update!
We want to hear your feedback!If you encounter any issues or bugs, you can reach out to us on Steam discussions, social media, or the Toge Productions Discord community.
We also have email and a feedback form where you can directly send your feedback to us.
Email: wmo@togeproductions.com
Feedback form: Whisper Mountain Outbreak Feedback Form
Whisper Mountain Outbreak has sold over 75,000 copies!Doubled from our last milestone, we’re ready to support more agents on the field!
Join the Survivors Network!The B.R.I.M. Support Division always monitors and aids our agents amid investigations. You can join our community to connect with other agents and provide more direct suggestions and feedback to us.
We will continuously monitor and improve the game in Early Access. Stay updated with us!
Be prepared for the outbreak, agents!
Do keep in touch for a new mission briefing.
Stay sharp, and keep surviving! 🧟♂️💥
— B.R.I.M. Support Division
Changed files in this update