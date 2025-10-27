 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20547922
Update notes via Steam Community


Reporting in, Agents.


Version 392 is now live on the main branch

The Rogue Update introduces brand-new mechanics that will challenge your survival skills with a unique twist. This update is available for both the full game and the Friend’s Pass build. Squad up with your friends and prepare to survive the horrors!

This update marks a major milestone in Early Access, bringing a smoother and refined experience alongside several community-requested improvements. Check out all the new updates that are available in this new October update.

The Rogue Update Trailer



Early Access Build Ver. 392 Patch Notes


IMPROVEMENTS & NEW FEATURES

Check out some of the updates that have been implemented!

Branching Roguelike Map

Choose your own path through each run, shaping your journey with strategic routes and unique encounters.



New Mission Type: Defense 🛡️

Survive relentless waves of undead until the timer runs out. You can find a Repair Kit to shorten the countdown.



Map Modifiers

With the arrival of the new branching roguelike map feature, there are now map modifiers that increase the challenge of different missions you take.
  • Tougher Enemies
    Foes are significantly stronger and more resilient than those in regular maps.



  • Toxic Spill / Patches of Acid in the Map
    Pools of poisonous liquid scattered across the map that damage you on contact and limit your movement.



  • More Zombies
    Higher number of undead roam the area, increasing the danger and the tension.
  • Faster Zombies
    Enemies move and attack at increased speed, keeping you on constant alert.
  • More Elites
    Powerful elite enemies appear more frequently, turning each encounter into a tougher fight for survival.
  • No Ammo Loot
    No ammunition can be found, forcing you to rely on every bullet you bring and every melee strike you make.
  • No Healing Items
    No herbs, no medical supplies can be found, every hit counts, and survival depends solely on your skill.
  • Explosions Summon Hordes
    Every explosion from barrels, mines, or grenades will attract swarming hordes of zombies to your location.

Combined Maps

Known areas, different twists! Revisit familiar maps, remixed from a different perspective to explore.



Updated Wardrobe Options

New Skin Color options to better personalize your appearance.



New Character Cosmetics

  • Nurse


  • Miner


  • Firefighter



Weapon Dismantle

Break down unused gear and turn it into useful crafting materials for your next upgrade.



Unload Ammo

Found a gun while already carrying one? No problem! Now you can strip its ammo and keep the bullets for your own weapon.



Assault Rifle Attachment

You can now equip your crafted attachments to the Assault Rifle, making it an even more powerful ranged weapon.



New Undead Anomaly: Hollow Baby

A disturbing, infant-like anomaly has been sighted. Its movements are erratic, and getting too close might not be the best idea.



Halloween Update: Undead with Pumpkin Head!

For this year’s Halloween treat, we’ve added a little spooky trick: some zombies are now sporting pumpkin heads! 🎃Happy Halloween!



Updated Skill

  • Herbology
    Combining herbs creates a better mix. (Herb + Herb = Herb Mix (GGG))



  • Cardio
    Reduce stamina consumption when sprinting.



  • Endurance
    Reduces stamina consumption when doing melee attacks.



BUG FIXES

Here’s what’s been fixed:
  • Desync Issues: No more strange moments when players see different things during interactions. Everything should now stay perfectly in sync!
  • Reconnect Problems: Players who get disconnected can now rejoin sessions more reliably without losing progress or breaking the game flow.
  • Save & Load Bugs: Your saved data will now load correctly, and progress should stay safe between sessions.

Free Community Drop: Whisper Mountain Desktop and Mobile Wallpapers

To celebrate the new update, we’re releasing a special community gift for everyone who has supported us so far! Whisper Mountain Outbreak desktop and mobile wallpapers are now free to download in several variations. Feel free to use them and celebrate the update with us!


Upcoming Preview Teaser: Whisper Mountain Comic Story Series

Dark forces lie within Mount Bisik. In every corner of the city, dreadful tales await.
Here’s a sneak peek at the horrors, brought to life by three talented Indonesian comic artists.


Steam Scream Fest 20% OFF!

The perfect time jump in with the new Rogue update!


We want to hear your feedback!

If you encounter any issues or bugs, you can reach out to us on Steam discussions, social media, or the Toge Productions Discord community.

We also have email and a feedback form where you can directly send your feedback to us.
Email: wmo@togeproductions.com
Feedback form: Whisper Mountain Outbreak Feedback Form

Whisper Mountain Outbreak has sold over 75,000 copies!

Doubled from our last milestone, we’re ready to support more agents on the field!


Join the Survivors Network!

The B.R.I.M. Support Division always monitors and aids our agents amid investigations. You can join our community to connect with other agents and provide more direct suggestions and feedback to us.



We will continuously monitor and improve the game in Early Access. Stay updated with us!

Be prepared for the outbreak, agents!
Do keep in touch for a new mission briefing.

Stay sharp, and keep surviving! 🧟‍♂️💥
— B.R.I.M. Support Division




