26 October 2025 Build 20547914 Edited 26 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
🛠️ New: Item Automator

You can now create your own weapons, materials, food or armor through the new Contribute section on

www.vinterkyla.com

.
Want to help without spending money? Now you can shape the world with your imagination — one item at a time.

🪓 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where skill trees couldn’t be fully upgraded

  • Fixed death bug where players would fall through the world without checkpoint

  • Fixed item dragging bug (items disappearing when dropped on occupied slot)

🎯 Quality of Life

  • Armor dragging visuals polished

  • Camera tilt expanded (yes, you can finally look at your toes)

  • Slight lighting overhaul for that extra wow

🪦 Gravestone Rework

  • No gravestone spawns if you die without items

  • Multiple gravestones are now saved (not just the latest)

  • Compass now points to your last grave

🎒 Inventory Rework

  • Fully redesigned UI – more compact grids, cleaner layout

  • New description panel, item filtering via weapon/armor tabs

  • Dynamic inventory size: Level up or equip backpacks to expand

  • Reworked attribute panel – now sleeker and more readable

🧝 Character Customization

  • More character parts added (hair, beards, clothing…)

