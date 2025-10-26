🛠️ New: Item Automator

You can now create your own weapons, materials, food or armor through the new Contribute section on

www.vinterkyla.com

.

Want to help without spending money? Now you can shape the world with your imagination — one item at a time.

🪓 Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where skill trees couldn’t be fully upgraded

Fixed death bug where players would fall through the world without checkpoint

Fixed item dragging bug (items disappearing when dropped on occupied slot)

🎯 Quality of Life

Armor dragging visuals polished

Camera tilt expanded (yes, you can finally look at your toes)

Slight lighting overhaul for that extra wow

🪦 Gravestone Rework

No gravestone spawns if you die without items

Multiple gravestones are now saved (not just the latest)

Compass now points to your last grave

🎒 Inventory Rework

Fully redesigned UI – more compact grids, cleaner layout

New description panel , item filtering via weapon/armor tabs

Dynamic inventory size : Level up or equip backpacks to expand

Reworked attribute panel – now sleeker and more readable

🧝 Character Customization