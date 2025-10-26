🛠️ New: Item Automator
You can now create your own weapons, materials, food or armor through the new Contribute section on
.
Want to help without spending money? Now you can shape the world with your imagination — one item at a time.
🪓 Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where skill trees couldn’t be fully upgraded
Fixed death bug where players would fall through the world without checkpoint
Fixed item dragging bug (items disappearing when dropped on occupied slot)
🎯 Quality of Life
Armor dragging visuals polished
Camera tilt expanded (yes, you can finally look at your toes)
Slight lighting overhaul for that extra wow
🪦 Gravestone Rework
No gravestone spawns if you die without items
Multiple gravestones are now saved (not just the latest)
Compass now points to your last grave
🎒 Inventory Rework
Fully redesigned UI – more compact grids, cleaner layout
New description panel, item filtering via weapon/armor tabs
Dynamic inventory size: Level up or equip backpacks to expand
Reworked attribute panel – now sleeker and more readable
🧝 Character Customization
More character parts added (hair, beards, clothing…)
Changed files in this update