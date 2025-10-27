Called Underworld, version 1.2 of The Junkyard arrived today, October 27, and marks much more than an update; it symbolizes a new phase in the game's development. Underworld marks one year since the start of The Junkyard's development, and it also arrives on an important date for horror games: Halloween.

Because of these factors, we've made a big change to the game: the map, something that players have been asking for and that also gives The Junkyard its identity. This is just the first of many updates focused on map content and the addition of unique items and enemies.



Update Details: