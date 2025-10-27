Called Underworld, version 1.2 of The Junkyard arrived today, October 27, and marks much more than an update; it symbolizes a new phase in the game's development. Underworld marks one year since the start of The Junkyard's development, and it also arrives on an important date for horror games: Halloween.
Because of these factors, we've made a big change to the game: the map, something that players have been asking for and that also gives The Junkyard its identity. This is just the first of many updates focused on map content and the addition of unique items and enemies.
Update Details:
The main map has doubled in size, and its visuals and architecture have been completely changed and improved;
Some small decorations have been added (we will work on this further later);
New enemy: Flysh, mysterious creatures that hide in the deepest shadows of The Junkyard's corridors.
Improvements to enemy AI;
Visual changes to Bagfaces (preparation for their rework);
Automatic doors, which add fluidity to gameplay;
Occlusion Culling added to prevent objects not seen by the player from being rendered, important for optimization;
Changed files in this update