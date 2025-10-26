🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃

Hello! Here is the latest news of Hopeless Sea!

Halloween is coming, and we are all eager to smash pumpkins like this kid!

(kid smashing pumpkin photo from Google)

Halloween Special

For limited time (till midnight 4th Nov. pacific time), some of the commonly seen sea monsters like crabs, sharks and small turtles are infested and transformed into pimpkins, destroying them will release massive mount of debris kind of like what we do when we smash open pumpkins. So, have fun with it! Smash a lot!

For this 1.1 Update, we want to introduce you our new character - Fiona, younger sister of Carina!

Fiona is a young curious scientist. She was found missing during an expedition misison piloting her little biplane over the ocean. Not sure if you ever noted, when her older sister Carina meets the final boss, she demands the boss to return Fiona back, so if you can defeat the final boss you will retrieve Fiona back and play it in the game!

Fiona's plane is small, weak in HP (only 1 hp at start XD) but excel in maneuver: ｍoving around with highest speed among all other characters, whilst shooting normal bullets the speed is halved, making dogging easier.

....and as usual, some bug fixes and mechanic updates are all over here:

Version 1.1.0.1

Note this update includes some of 1.0.2.9 updates too

---- Bugs ----

- Fixed bug that activation of reaction armour does not block damage from enemy bullets or enemy themselves.

---- Game Play ----

- Prevention of virtual keyboard intervenes in-game controls by disable virtual keyboard while in the game.

- Make enemy and enemy bullets collision mask smaller than older versions, so that player have more room to doge.

- When player get hurt by enemy bullets, all other bullets fired by them will be destroyed.

- Rework of the big barnacles and instead give them less hp and bullets fired so that they are now less aggressive nor tanky, remove death shots as well.

---- Graphics & UI ----

- Lowered bgm volumn by 50% as many players report that current bgm volumn is too high.

- Rework of option menu and pause option menu.

- Fixed a localization issue that after switching language, letters from menus will display unwanted blocks/dots.

- Art improvment including background ripple effect, better particale effects.

- Fixed a bug that some crabs are blended dark gray not orange at certain levels.

- Added a ripple effect to stuff underneath water in order to give it sense of water.

- Some enemy bullets now have explosion effect when destroied.

- Improvement of sprites at difficulty selection.

---- Others ----

- New Readme file created for game info, control guide and credit which can be found at game root file folder.

- Now pressing F12 will upload screenshot to Steam like other games.

Thanks for your continue support! Have fun with smashing pumpkins!

-The Potato Cat