Peak Level Editor & Steam Workshop

The Peak Level Editor is finally here!

First off, to celebrate this release;

Since the last update, I've been pretty much working non-stop on the Peak Editor and everything related to it.

As a big fan of other Level Editors in other games, I wanted to make it as comprehensible and approachable for anyone as I could, so hopefully you'll find it easy to get to making something with it.

I'll be looking out to see all the great and crazy ideas you all come up with it!

Workshop Outpost & Peak Editor Basics

To access the Peak Editor, you'll need to go to the Workshop Outpost, which works as your base of operations in both creating, browsing, and editing your own levels, as well as playing custom levels that has been subscribed to through the Steam Workshop.

You can access the Workshop Outpost from the Main Menu > Begin > Workshop Outpost

Workshop Outpost

This cabin works as your base of operations for everything related to Custom Levels.

Workshop Bench

Create, Browse, and Edit Local Levels.

Play Local Levels from the Workbench Shelf.

As a start, you can check out the basics by adding the Template Peak. Once you add this, the Compendium / Peak Journal will appear in the shelf system on the Workbench.



Everything in the Workbench works Locally to your PC.

You can access the Peak Level Editor by simply pressing Create Blank Level , or Add Template Level > Edit Level on "Student's Crag".

"Student's Crag" is a simple short level to learn the very basics. "Routesetter's Crags" is the name of the Compendium / Peak Journal.

If you press Open Custom Level Folder , you can see how the folder and levels relate to each other, with the Folder having the Compendium Name, and the levels (.es3 files) having the peak / level name. You do not need to modify these as they can be edited from within the Peak Editor.

If you have added new Compendiums in the File directory with the game open, you can press the Refresh button to load them into the Compendiums & Levels browser.



Custom Level Shelf (Steam Workshop Subscriptions)

Browse and Play Custom Levels that have been subscribed to through the Steam Workshop.

The larger shelf next to the Workshop Bench works as your storage area for levels that have been subscribed to through the Steam Workshop.

To add levels to this shelf, simply subscribe to a custom level / workshop item on the Steam Workshop for Peaks of Yore.

Once you have subscribed and downloaded a workshop item. reload the Workshop Outpost and the Compendiums / Peak Journals should appear here.

NOTE: They will not appear automatically if you already have the Workshop Outpost Cabin open after downloading one.

Peak Level Editor

Create, Edit and Upload Custom Levels to the Steam Workshop.

The Peak Level Editor is the place where all the magic happens.

Once you enter the Level Editor, there'll be a basic tutorial to take you through the basics of the different panels, tools, etc.

Essentials

Left panel is for objects you can place, post processing, as well as climbing tools, mechanics, collectibles, custom assets, and so on.

The Tools panel on the right , is your Tool Context Menu . This panel allows you to edit objects, depending on their context. You can also randomise or align rotations of placed objects, as well as adjust offsets.

There's a few things you'll need to do before you can save your level, such as placing an object, adjusting the Peak Page as well as setting a default Time Attack score.

Uploading to Steam Workshop

Once your level(s) are complete, you can upload the entire compendium to the Steam Workshop.

Levels in the same Compendium / Peak Journal are uploaded together , this way people can use a single book to play multiple levels like the base game.

You'll need to Save your level in order to Upload it .

You'll also need to fill in the Workshop Title and Workshop Description . Once your item is uploaded, uploading it again under the same Compendium & Workshop Title will update the existing item. You can add a Changelog in that case, to let users know what changed, but this is optional.

Make sure to add Tags . Your can add tags by pressing Workshop Tags , which will show a list of available tags. Click on the Tags that best description your levels as a whole .

There is no level-verification in the Editor, so you won't need to complete your level in order to publish it, however, I STRONGLY recommend play-testing your level(s) before uploading anything.

Be sure to read and accept the Workshop Legal Agreement.

Again, I STRONGLY recommend play-testing your level(s) before submitting anything to the Workshop.

Editor Settings, Hotkeys, and more

You'll find a comprehensive hotkey list in the Peak Editor Settings, found top right ( cogwheel symbol ) when in the Editing scene.

In Settings, you can also adjust things like Auto Save and Auto Backup, Editor Panel Colors via HEX color codes, etc.

You'll also find tutorials for how to navigate the Peak Editor (same tutorial as first time use) and a tutorial on how to implement Custom Assets.

Patch 2.0

Updates

- Updated Unity to version 2019.4.41f1 to address a security issue.

- Added a few different reset points / checkpoint sectors around Castle of the Swan King and Seaside Tribune to make them a bit more forgiving. You'll now respawn closer to the area the area you fell in. I feel this change is appropriate as other levels in the DLC have factors that make some restrictions less punishing, such as the Almáttr Dam with the different plateaus, etc.

- Added a few more holds on Mara's Arch.

Bugfixes

- Fixed a bug with slopers where the sliding wouldn't start.

- Fixed a bug related to stats on Hangman's Leap and Land's End.

- Fixed a bug that caused some save file issues when receiving the monocular from Walter.

- Fixed a bug with the Alps Phonograph.

- Fixed some issues in the Northern Outpost Cabin.

- Fixed a UI bug when displaying rope usage tutorial.