 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20547722 Edited 26 October 2025 – 13:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update! What's new?

  • Fixed a bug in some Levels with the Interaction System showing up E to interact at long distances.

  • Fixed a bug in Level 4 where the "reveal" end part was not working as intended.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2589201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link