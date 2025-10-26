 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547688 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is just a small update.

I had forgot the added the tree tops to the elven house.

Now You can Aim range weapons in First person mode, when holding down CTRL.

There was a couple of small things, like better interaction when touching items, signs, container and NPC.

Added sounds for the character, when he gets damage.

Added another way to make stairs easier to walk up.

Active skills and passive skills, now have to different ways to upgrade.

Added new Level Up sound...

