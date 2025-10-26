Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug that would cause bleed explosions to heal instead of dealing damage.
Fixed a bug that would cause the Abyssal Depths Achievement to not register
Fixed a bug that would cause everything that scales using Max Health to only scale with the base Max Health of the character
Added Achievement for reaching max level on Athena
Added Achievements for defeating bosses in the Abyssal Depths
Added a visual for the Starshower impact
Made the scroll in the Stargazer more pleasant to use
Balancing:
Mi's Ultimate now shoots double projectiles if double projectile potion is used
Made all Elites in the Abyssal Depths immune to knockback
