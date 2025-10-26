General:

Fixed a bug that would cause bleed explosions to heal instead of dealing damage.

Fixed a bug that would cause the Abyssal Depths Achievement to not register

Fixed a bug that would cause everything that scales using Max Health to only scale with the base Max Health of the character

Added Achievement for reaching max level on Athena

Added Achievements for defeating bosses in the Abyssal Depths

Added a visual for the Starshower impact