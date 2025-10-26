 Skip to content
26 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause bleed explosions to heal instead of dealing damage.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Abyssal Depths Achievement to not register

  • Fixed a bug that would cause everything that scales using Max Health to only scale with the base Max Health of the character

  • Added Achievement for reaching max level on Athena

  • Added Achievements for defeating bosses in the Abyssal Depths

  • Added a visual for the Starshower impact

  • Made the scroll in the Stargazer more pleasant to use

Balancing:

  • Mi's Ultimate now shoots double projectiles if double projectile potion is used

  • Made all Elites in the Abyssal Depths immune to knockback

