We are collaborating with Cumkeys on The Party Mascot - a fully animated visual novel, which will be released after Ravager is complete.

The first phase of Chapter Two's conclusion is here! This one is for people with a naga daughter, or an empowered lair faction , in one of their playthroughs. If you don’t have either of those, you might want to wait for our next instalment. But there’s a bunch of other cool stuff in this update, so maybe it’s a good time to start a new playthrough?

MVP of a major update is always tricky to pick out; everyone worked really hard on this one. Special mentions to Undoodle for having made three(!) new pieces of splash art and two hundred(!!) sprite enhancements - as well as Dracomancien for his ardent bug hunting, all the way up to 5am on the night before release.

I have been working a lot of nights getting this ready - so, once I know the build is stable, I’m gonna take a couple of weeks off. The next monthly update will arrive as normal, but it’ll be a little more modest than usual.

Achievement: the “Lovers In The Park” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Achievement: the “Duel Of The Mates” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Gallery: “A Star Is Born” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

UX: From Chapter Two onwards, the Status screen will show which horde is acting as your Realm’s constabulary (HereToHelp).

Sound: Custom SFX for the infernals’ gift (7 sounds, Exo Spectra and Finnigan Morris).

Voice: Heloise’s introduction in the dungeons (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).

Voice: Heloise’s palace discussion about the Realm, becoming queen, and an Inquisitrix’s life (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).

Animation: Animated scenes for Mina’s paizuri, when pregnant (three variants, 28 animations, Amon Ra).

Art: Background art for the spire, Pale Rock interior, Gutters Cove, wildlands, Bastion, highlands, and convent during the eclipse (8 images).

Dynamic: A review of the Wildlands (collab with Mattrex).

Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have been purged (collab with Mattrex).

Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have not been purged (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the Cataclysm (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is hostile (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is friendly (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).

Court: Regathering for the emergency session of court.

Plot: The first phase of the Chapter Two conclusion, for playthroughs featuring a Cataclysm or an empowered lair faction.

Achievement: the “Pussies Whipped” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Achievement: the “My Femboy Roommate” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Achievement: the “Crossed Swords” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Gallery: “Pussies Whipped” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

Gallery: “Crossed Swords” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

UX: The Controls screen has been visually overhauled, and now shows much more information (code & assets by Feniks).

UX: A shortcut to the Controls screen has been added to the Accessibility menu (HereToHelp).

UX: A virtual cursor, controllable by keyboard or gamepad, has been added as an option in the Accessibility menu (code from Feniks).

UX: Quick-navigation button prompts have been added throughout the UI when using a controller (code & assets from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).

UX: A "Controller" tab has been added to the Preferences menu, containing options if you have a controller plugged in (code from Feniks).

UX: An on-screen keyboard has been added for players using a controller to input text. Supports English, German, Russian, and Spanish layouts (code from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).

UX: Experimental gesture support has been added for touchscreen devices. Swipe in different directions to roll back, roll forward, open the game menu, or hide the interface (Soulphase).

Voice: Marie-Anne is gifted to the infernals (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Issa does his skincare routine, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Issa does a magic trick, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Issa has a bath, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Issa makes breakfast, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Issa is promoted to consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Darja’s part in her threesome with Maelys (Nyah, edited by The Bread Reacter).

Animation: An animated scene for Mina’s paizuri (six variants, 58 animations, Amon Ra).

Art: Sabetha and Inej are disciplined by Breaker (5 images, Lubbio).

Art: Scene art for Inej’s performance at the end of the thieves’ breaking (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Scene art for Issa and Eburon’s dispute in the war room (6 images, Lubbio).

Art: At last, fitting scene art for Chia’s initial service (4 images, Lubbio).

At the start of Act V Chapter One and at the start of Act V Chapter Two, empowered lair factions’ Power will be increased by 1.

Empowered lair factions in existing playthroughs will also receive the Power bonus introduced in version 527.

The Power threshold for the achievements “Chaos Reigns”, “Towering Inferno”, and “An Earth-Shattering Kaboom” has been increased to 4.

Sound effects have been added and enhanced for the Act I emergence sequence.

The surprise attack splash can also appear during the escape sequence in Act I.

If you tell Darja that your name is Darja, she will comment on that, rather than being surprised that you gave her a matching name.

Sound direction for restored-Maelys’s scenes has been improved.

If you revisit restored-Maelys, her scene will have VA.

Visual direction for the thief sisters’ graduation from Breaker has been improved.

More sound and visual direction has been added to the guards fight in the Bastion heist.

Ravager's name will no longer be forced to Title Case, nor will the name given to Naho.

The tabs in the Preferences menu have been made dynamic, making them compatible with translations and accessibility features.

The tooltip in the Preferences menu will no longer be read out by screen readers, to prevent redundancy.

Proper alt text has been added to the accessibility menu where it was missing.

The accessibility menu now has an “Always Use On-Screen Keyboard” option (HereToHelp).

Hover highlighting has been added to the "Auto" and "Quick" buttons when viewing save files.

The "delete save" button has been recoloured, for better clarity.

Selecting the "delete save" button when navigating by keyboard or controller is now easier.

Text positioning and spacing has been adjusted on smaller devices to avoid overlap.

The legal text in the About section now includes an explicit statement on use of our IP, and expressly forbids its use to train AI.

An updated dev interview has been added to the end menu, seen at the current conclusion of the main plotline.

The end menu now features links to our Discord community, Xitter, and YouTube.

Game credits have been updated with attribution to Feniks.