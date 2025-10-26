Dev Notes
The first phase of Chapter Two's conclusion is here! This one is for people with a naga daughter, or an empowered lair faction, in one of their playthroughs. If you don’t have either of those, you might want to wait for our next instalment. But there’s a bunch of other cool stuff in this update, so maybe it’s a good time to start a new playthrough?
We are collaborating with Cumkeys on The Party Mascot - a fully animated visual novel, which will be released after Ravager is complete.
I have been working a lot of nights getting this ready - so, once I know the build is stable, I’m gonna take a couple of weeks off. The next monthly update will arrive as normal, but it’ll be a little more modest than usual.
MVP of a major update is always tricky to pick out; everyone worked really hard on this one. Special mentions to Undoodle for having made three(!) new pieces of splash art and two hundred(!!) sprite enhancements - as well as Dracomancien for his ardent bug hunting, all the way up to 5am on the night before release.
Act V Features
Plot: The first phase of the Chapter Two conclusion, for playthroughs featuring a Cataclysm or an empowered lair faction.
Court: Regathering for the emergency session of court.
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is friendly (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is hostile (collab with Mattrex).
Court: Addressing concerns regarding the Cataclysm (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have not been purged (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have been purged (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of Gutter’s Cove (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of the Wildlands (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of Bastion (collab with Mattrex).
Dynamic: A review of the farmlands.
Dynamic: A review of the convent.
Art: Splash art for the proteans’ vision (8 images, Undoodle).
Art: Splash art for the infernals’ gift (Undoodle).
Art: A messy sprite for pregnant Inej (Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for killtoy Maelys (8 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for knight Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for restored Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: A messy sprite for pregnant Mina (Undoodle).
Art: A messy sprite for nude pregnant Mina (Undoodle).
Art: Background art for the primordial expanse (Exo Spectra).
Art: Background art for the spire, Pale Rock interior, Gutters Cove, wildlands, Bastion, highlands, and convent during the eclipse (8 images).
Animation: Animated scenes for Mina’s paizuri, when pregnant (three variants, 28 animations, Amon Ra).
Voice: Heloise’s palace discussion about the Realm, becoming queen, and an Inquisitrix’s life (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).
Voice: Heloise’s palace scene (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).
Voice: Heloise’s introduction in the dungeons (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s midsummer night dream, completed (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Sound: Custom SFX for the siren (2 sounds, Exo Spectra).
Sound: Custom SFX for the infernals’ gift (7 sounds, Exo Spectra and Finnigan Morris).
UX: From Chapter Two onwards, the Status screen will show which horde is acting as your Realm’s constabulary (HereToHelp).
Gallery: “A Star Is Born” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
Achievement: the “Duel Of The Mates” achievement has been added (Tosk).
Achievement: the “Lovers In The Park” achievement has been added (Tosk).
Act I-IV Features
Art: Remastered art for the surprise attack splash (Undoodle).
Art: At last, fitting scene art for Chia’s initial service (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Heloise’s scene with Maelys (11 images, Lubbio).
Art: A post-bath variant for Heloise’s scene with Maelys (11 images, Lubbio).
Art: Scene art for Issa and Eburon’s dispute in the war room (6 images, Lubbio).
Art: Scene art for Inej’s performance at the end of the thieves’ breaking (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Sabetha and Inej are disciplined by Breaker (5 images, Lubbio).
Art: Messy sprites for regular Inej (9 images, Undoodle).
Art: Messy sprites for nude Inej (9 images, Undoodle).
Art: Messy sprite for battle-damaged Maelys (Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for captive Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for new-dress Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for severed Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Mina (11 images, Undoodle).
Art: Messy sprites for broken Mina (19 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for nude Mina (10 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for new-dress Mina (10 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for ripped-dress Mina (10 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Sabetha (12 images, Undoodle).
Art: Remastered messy sprites for nude Sabetha (12 images, Undoodle).
Art: Background art for the treasure room (Exo Spectra).
Art: Background art for the convent interior.
Animation: An animated scene for Mina’s paizuri (six variants, 58 animations, Amon Ra).
Voice: Darja’s part in her threesome with Maelys (Nyah, edited by The Bread Reacter).
Voice: Issa is promoted to consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Issa makes breakfast, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Issa has a bath, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Issa does a magic trick, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Issa does his skincare routine, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).
Voice: Marie-Anne visits the baths (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne is gifted to the infernals (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Part of Marie-Anne’s infernal fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s mercenary fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
Voice: Marie-Anne’s protean fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).
UX: Experimental gesture support has been added for touchscreen devices. Swipe in different directions to roll back, roll forward, open the game menu, or hide the interface (Soulphase).
UX: An on-screen keyboard has been added for players using a controller to input text. Supports English, German, Russian, and Spanish layouts (code from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).
UX: A "Controller" tab has been added to the Preferences menu, containing options if you have a controller plugged in (code from Feniks).
UX: Quick-navigation button prompts have been added throughout the UI when using a controller (code & assets from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).
UX: A virtual cursor, controllable by keyboard or gamepad, has been added as an option in the Accessibility menu (code from Feniks).
UX: A shortcut to the Controls screen has been added to the Accessibility menu (HereToHelp).
UX: The Controls screen has been visually overhauled, and now shows much more information (code & assets by Feniks).
Gallery: “Crossed Swords” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
Gallery: “Pussies Whipped” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).
Achievement: the “Crossed Swords” achievement has been added (Tosk).
Achievement: the “My Femboy Roommate” achievement has been added (Tosk).
Achievement: the “Pussies Whipped” achievement has been added (Tosk).
Sound: Custom sound effects for the Act I emergence sequence (6 sounds, Exo Spectra).
Sound: Custom sound effects for different dragon growls (2 sounds, Exo Spectra).
Tweaks
At the start of Act V Chapter One and at the start of Act V Chapter Two, empowered lair factions’ Power will be increased by 1.
Empowered lair factions in existing playthroughs will also receive the Power bonus introduced in version 527.
The Power threshold for the achievements “Chaos Reigns”, “Towering Inferno”, and “An Earth-Shattering Kaboom” has been increased to 4.
Sound effects have been added and enhanced for the Act I emergence sequence.
The surprise attack splash can also appear during the escape sequence in Act I.
If you tell Darja that your name is Darja, she will comment on that, rather than being surprised that you gave her a matching name.
Sound direction for restored-Maelys’s scenes has been improved.
If you revisit restored-Maelys, her scene will have VA.
Visual direction for the thief sisters’ graduation from Breaker has been improved.
More sound and visual direction has been added to the guards fight in the Bastion heist.
Ravager's name will no longer be forced to Title Case, nor will the name given to Naho.
The tabs in the Preferences menu have been made dynamic, making them compatible with translations and accessibility features.
The tooltip in the Preferences menu will no longer be read out by screen readers, to prevent redundancy.
Proper alt text has been added to the accessibility menu where it was missing.
The accessibility menu now has an “Always Use On-Screen Keyboard” option (HereToHelp).
Hover highlighting has been added to the "Auto" and "Quick" buttons when viewing save files.
The "delete save" button has been recoloured, for better clarity.
Selecting the "delete save" button when navigating by keyboard or controller is now easier.
Text positioning and spacing has been adjusted on smaller devices to avoid overlap.
The legal text in the About section now includes an explicit statement on use of our IP, and expressly forbids its use to train AI.
An updated dev interview has been added to the end menu, seen at the current conclusion of the main plotline.
The end menu now features links to our Discord community, Xitter, and YouTube.
Game credits have been updated with attribution to Feniks.
Supporter credits have been updated.
Fixes
A crash when seeing pregnant captive Adeline silhouetted has been fixed.
Cooch only takes one day to kidnap from Gutter's Cove.
Goopy sound effects will not linger after Cooch’s rescue from the wisps.
An incorrectly sized CG during Heloise’s “Descent” scene has been rescaled.
A crash when the player’s first time with Issa is via the "I NEED RELIEF" option has been fixed.
A crash when watching Issa change clothes has been fixed.
When falling asleep with Issa as a consort, a repeating dialogue line has been removed.
A crash during Katharen's “Stripped Of Title” scene has been fixed.
“Restored” Maelys’s skin tone on her sprites matches her other versions.
The dragon's voice correctly matches the player's choices when Malice visits the mercenaries in Act IV.
CGs will display correctly during Malice's “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scenes.
The dragon cannot comment on Malice not being pregnant if they have not done anything that would cause pregnancy.
Music will play properly when revisiting restored Maelys.
If Mina is pregnant, she will actually appear as such in her nude and broken scenes.
A crash during Naho’s "Tame The Bitch" scene has been fixed.
If Naho is pregnant, she will actually appear as such when nude.
Valzira’s limbs are not referenced during discussion of her pregnancy if they are not there.
When capturing Valzira via Malagar’s crystal stash, a generic kobold appears instead of Petruk.
The Language Selection menu has been re-formatted to properly support smaller devices.
Character themes will not (sometimes) keep playing after visiting a harem member in Act V.
The descenders of letters will no longer be briefly cut off when playing on small devices.
The Accessibility button is now reachable by keyboard in all menus, rather than just the main menu.
Changing to and from Traditional Chinese will update the interface font immediately.
Translated menu titles will always fit in the space available.
Several image display and timing errors have been corrected.
Our usual handful of typo and spacing fixes.
And everything found in playtesting. Thank you, playtesters!
