Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20547633
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • The first phase of Chapter Two's conclusion is here! This one is for people with a naga daughter, or an empowered lair faction, in one of their playthroughs. If you don’t have either of those, you might want to wait for our next instalment. But there’s a bunch of other cool stuff in this update, so maybe it’s a good time to start a new playthrough?

  • We are collaborating with Cumkeys on The Party Mascot - a fully animated visual novel, which will be released after Ravager is complete.

  • I have been working a lot of nights getting this ready - so, once I know the build is stable, I’m gonna take a couple of weeks off. The next monthly update will arrive as normal, but it’ll be a little more modest than usual.

  • MVP of a major update is always tricky to pick out; everyone worked really hard on this one. Special mentions to Undoodle for having made three(!) new pieces of splash art and two hundred(!!) sprite enhancements - as well as Dracomancien for his ardent bug hunting, all the way up to 5am on the night before release.

Act V Features

  • Plot: The first phase of the Chapter Two conclusion, for playthroughs featuring a Cataclysm or an empowered lair faction.

  • Court: Regathering for the emergency session of court.

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the proteans, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are friendly (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the infernals, if they are hostile (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is friendly (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the warlock, if he is hostile (collab with Mattrex).

  • Court: Addressing concerns regarding the Cataclysm (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have not been purged (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of Pale Rock, if the aberrants have been purged (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of Gutter’s Cove (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of the Wildlands (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of Bastion (collab with Mattrex).

  • Dynamic: A review of the farmlands.

  • Dynamic: A review of the convent.

  • Art: Splash art for the proteans’ vision (8 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Splash art for the infernals’ gift (Undoodle).

  • Art: A messy sprite for pregnant Inej (Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for killtoy Maelys (8 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for knight Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for restored Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: A messy sprite for pregnant Mina (Undoodle).

  • Art: A messy sprite for nude pregnant Mina (Undoodle).

  • Art: Background art for the primordial expanse (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the spire, Pale Rock interior, Gutters Cove, wildlands, Bastion, highlands, and convent during the eclipse (8 images).

  • Animation: Animated scenes for Mina’s paizuri, when pregnant (three variants, 28 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Voice: Heloise’s palace discussion about the Realm, becoming queen, and an Inquisitrix’s life (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).

  • Voice: Heloise’s palace scene (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).

  • Voice: Heloise’s introduction in the dungeons (Lord Gush, edited by Draconian).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s midsummer night dream, completed (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Sound: Custom SFX for the siren (2 sounds, Exo Spectra).

  • Sound: Custom SFX for the infernals’ gift (7 sounds, Exo Spectra and Finnigan Morris).

  • UX: From Chapter Two onwards, the Status screen will show which horde is acting as your Realm’s constabulary (HereToHelp).

  • Gallery: “A Star Is Born” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

  • Achievement: the “Duel Of The Mates” achievement has been added (Tosk).

  • Achievement: the “Lovers In The Park” achievement has been added (Tosk).

Act I-IV Features

  • Art: Remastered art for the surprise attack splash (Undoodle).

  • Art: At last, fitting scene art for Chia’s initial service (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Heloise’s scene with Maelys (11 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: A post-bath variant for Heloise’s scene with Maelys (11 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Scene art for Issa and Eburon’s dispute in the war room (6 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Scene art for Inej’s performance at the end of the thieves’ breaking (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Sabetha and Inej are disciplined by Breaker (5 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Messy sprites for regular Inej (9 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Messy sprites for nude Inej (9 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Messy sprite for battle-damaged Maelys (Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for captive Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for new-dress Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for severed Maelys (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Mina (11 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Messy sprites for broken Mina (19 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for nude Mina (10 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for new-dress Mina (10 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for ripped-dress Mina (10 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for regular Sabetha (12 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Remastered messy sprites for nude Sabetha (12 images, Undoodle).

  • Art: Background art for the treasure room (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the convent interior.

  • Animation: An animated scene for Mina’s paizuri (six variants, 58 animations, Amon Ra).

  • Voice: Darja’s part in her threesome with Maelys (Nyah, edited by The Bread Reacter).

  • Voice: Issa is promoted to consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Issa makes breakfast, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Issa has a bath, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Issa does a magic trick, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Issa does his skincare routine, as your consort (Maya Fae, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne visits the baths (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne is gifted to the infernals (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Part of Marie-Anne’s infernal fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s mercenary fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Marie-Anne’s protean fate followup (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

  • UX: Experimental gesture support has been added for touchscreen devices. Swipe in different directions to roll back, roll forward, open the game menu, or hide the interface (Soulphase).

  • UX: An on-screen keyboard has been added for players using a controller to input text. Supports English, German, Russian, and Spanish layouts (code from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).

  • UX: A "Controller" tab has been added to the Preferences menu, containing options if you have a controller plugged in (code from Feniks).

  • UX: Quick-navigation button prompts have been added throughout the UI when using a controller (code & assets from Feniks, modified by HereToHelp).

  • UX: A virtual cursor, controllable by keyboard or gamepad, has been added as an option in the Accessibility menu (code from Feniks).

  • UX: A shortcut to the Controls screen has been added to the Accessibility menu (HereToHelp).

  • UX: The Controls screen has been visually overhauled, and now shows much more information (code & assets by Feniks).

  • Gallery: “Crossed Swords” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

  • Gallery: “Pussies Whipped” has been added to the gallery (Tosk).

  • Achievement: the “Crossed Swords” achievement has been added (Tosk).

  • Achievement: the “My Femboy Roommate” achievement has been added (Tosk).

  • Achievement: the “Pussies Whipped” achievement has been added (Tosk).

  • Sound: Custom sound effects for the Act I emergence sequence (6 sounds, Exo Spectra).

  • Sound: Custom sound effects for different dragon growls (2 sounds, Exo Spectra).

Tweaks

  • At the start of Act V Chapter One and at the start of Act V Chapter Two, empowered lair factions’ Power will be increased by 1.

  • Empowered lair factions in existing playthroughs will also receive the Power bonus introduced in version 527.

  • The Power threshold for the achievements “Chaos Reigns”, “Towering Inferno”, and “An Earth-Shattering Kaboom” has been increased to 4.

  • Sound effects have been added and enhanced for the Act I emergence sequence.

  • The surprise attack splash can also appear during the escape sequence in Act I.

  • If you tell Darja that your name is Darja, she will comment on that, rather than being surprised that you gave her a matching name.

  • Sound direction for restored-Maelys’s scenes has been improved.

  • If you revisit restored-Maelys, her scene will have VA.

  • Visual direction for the thief sisters’ graduation from Breaker has been improved.

  • More sound and visual direction has been added to the guards fight in the Bastion heist.

  • Ravager's name will no longer be forced to Title Case, nor will the name given to Naho.

  • The tabs in the Preferences menu have been made dynamic, making them compatible with translations and accessibility features.

  • The tooltip in the Preferences menu will no longer be read out by screen readers, to prevent redundancy.

  • Proper alt text has been added to the accessibility menu where it was missing.

  • The accessibility menu now has an “Always Use On-Screen Keyboard” option (HereToHelp).

  • Hover highlighting has been added to the "Auto" and "Quick" buttons when viewing save files.

  • The "delete save" button has been recoloured, for better clarity.

  • Selecting the "delete save" button when navigating by keyboard or controller is now easier.

  • Text positioning and spacing has been adjusted on smaller devices to avoid overlap.

  • The legal text in the About section now includes an explicit statement on use of our IP, and expressly forbids its use to train AI.

  • An updated dev interview has been added to the end menu, seen at the current conclusion of the main plotline.

  • The end menu now features links to our Discord community, Xitter, and YouTube.

  • Game credits have been updated with attribution to Feniks.

  • Supporter credits have been updated.

Fixes

  • A crash when seeing pregnant captive Adeline silhouetted has been fixed.

  • Cooch only takes one day to kidnap from Gutter's Cove.

  • Goopy sound effects will not linger after Cooch’s rescue from the wisps.

  • An incorrectly sized CG during Heloise’s “Descent” scene has been rescaled.

  • A crash when the player’s first time with Issa is via the "I NEED RELIEF" option has been fixed.

  • A crash when watching Issa change clothes has been fixed.

  • When falling asleep with Issa as a consort, a repeating dialogue line has been removed.

  • A crash during Katharen's “Stripped Of Title” scene has been fixed.

  • “Restored” Maelys’s skin tone on her sprites matches her other versions.

  • The dragon's voice correctly matches the player's choices when Malice visits the mercenaries in Act IV.

  • CGs will display correctly during Malice's “Flesh And Blood” and “Ancestor And Descendent” scenes.

  • The dragon cannot comment on Malice not being pregnant if they have not done anything that would cause pregnancy.

  • Music will play properly when revisiting restored Maelys.

  • If Mina is pregnant, she will actually appear as such in her nude and broken scenes.

  • A crash during Naho’s "Tame The Bitch" scene has been fixed.

  • If Naho is pregnant, she will actually appear as such when nude.

  • Valzira’s limbs are not referenced during discussion of her pregnancy if they are not there.

  • When capturing Valzira via Malagar’s crystal stash, a generic kobold appears instead of Petruk.

  • The Language Selection menu has been re-formatted to properly support smaller devices.

  • Character themes will not (sometimes) keep playing after visiting a harem member in Act V.

  • The descenders of letters will no longer be briefly cut off when playing on small devices.

  • The Accessibility button is now reachable by keyboard in all menus, rather than just the main menu.

  • Changing to and from Traditional Chinese will update the interface font immediately.

  • Translated menu titles will always fit in the space available.

  • Several image display and timing errors have been corrected.

  • Our usual handful of typo and spacing fixes.

  • And everything found in playtesting. Thank you, playtesters!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ravager WIndows Depot 1683561
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Ravager Mac Depot 1683562
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Ravager Linux Depot 1683563
  • Loading history…
