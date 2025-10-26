 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20547605 Edited 26 October 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

Day 2 and things are still absolutely wild! Thank you for playing, recommending, leaving reviews, feedback, bug reports and messages about Eggo. It’s really been incredible!

I’ve been very busy fixing issues and working on little improvements and have just uploaded another little patch with the following changes: 

  • Fixed starting life bug (where you’d start with 1-10 HP on a new run)

  • Golden key isn’t offered any longer if you have all wheels unlocked

  • Game remembers bomb-damage on quit & restart

  • Respins slowly speed up, to decrease waiting time on massive combos

  • Audio settings get applied correctly on startup

  • Fixed a bug that led to some modifiers not being saved when quitting the game

Hope this makes things a little smoother and more polished overall! I’ll keep pushing out small fixes to issues as they come in so please keep reporting everything that seems broken to you.

Thanks again for everything, hope you’re having a great weekend and enjoying the game! ❤️

Cheers,
Friedemann

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3631291
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3631292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link