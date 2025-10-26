Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

Day 2 and things are still absolutely wild! Thank you for playing, recommending, leaving reviews, feedback, bug reports and messages about Eggo. It’s really been incredible!

I’ve been very busy fixing issues and working on little improvements and have just uploaded another little patch with the following changes:

Fixed starting life bug (where you’d start with 1-10 HP on a new run)

Golden key isn’t offered any longer if you have all wheels unlocked

Game remembers bomb-damage on quit & restart

Respins slowly speed up, to decrease waiting time on massive combos

Audio settings get applied correctly on startup

Fixed a bug that led to some modifiers not being saved when quitting the game

Hope this makes things a little smoother and more polished overall! I’ll keep pushing out small fixes to issues as they come in so please keep reporting everything that seems broken to you.

Thanks again for everything, hope you’re having a great weekend and enjoying the game! ❤️

Cheers,

Friedemann