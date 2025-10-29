 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20547570 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Products

5 new products have been added.
5 new contracts have been added to the Desktop Contracts section.

Football helmets, gym socks, monoculars, hiking shoes, and fitness gloves.

