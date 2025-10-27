 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20547519 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After countless hours of development, sleepless nights, and relentless testing, NETBREAK is finally out.

This is my most personal and ambitious project to date, a survival horror inspired by Welcome to the Game and I'm on Observation Duty.

Welcome to Netbreak™, a horror-puzzle experience. When a mysterious USB drive arrives on your desk, your curiosity drags you into a nightmare. Piece together clues, watch forbidden videos, and take down an underground SNUFF marketplace, that allows you to see interactive torture and murder.

BUY NOW!


