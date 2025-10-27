After countless hours of development, sleepless nights, and relentless testing, NETBREAK is finally out.

This is my most personal and ambitious project to date, a survival horror inspired by Welcome to the Game and I'm on Observation Duty.

Welcome to Netbreak™, a horror-puzzle experience. When a mysterious USB drive arrives on your desk, your curiosity drags you into a nightmare. Piece together clues, watch forbidden videos, and take down an underground SNUFF marketplace, that allows you to see interactive torture and murder.

BUY NOW!




