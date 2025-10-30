It was brought to my attention last week that there's a set of circumstances under which starting a new character would end up with you entering the level and immediately being kicked out to the results screen. I've done a minor patch, ahead of a forthcoming major patch with a huge amount of QoL fixes and improvements early next year, which fixes this.

If you have any other issues at all, please don't hesitate to come and bend my ear on our Discord!



ProjectorGames Discord