30 October 2025 Build 20547502 Edited 30 October 2025 – 19:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It was brought to my attention last week that there's a set of circumstances under which starting a new character would end up with you entering the level and immediately being kicked out to the results screen. I've done a minor patch, ahead of a forthcoming major patch with a huge amount of QoL fixes and improvements early next year, which fixes this.

If you have any other issues at all, please don't hesitate to come and bend my ear on our Discord!

ProjectorGames Discord

Changed files in this update

UntitledApp Content Depot 290181
