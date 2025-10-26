 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet? Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20547476 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where Spencer would re-appear after re-entering Spencer's Place after giving Ozzy the Thunder Rock. While it wouldn't nessecarily cause a game loop (softlock) if you ignored him and progressed to the north cave proper, it would cause the cutscene to play again, causing a loop.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1981701
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1981702
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link