Patch 3.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where Spencer would re-appear after re-entering Spencer's Place after giving Ozzy the Thunder Rock. While it wouldn't nessecarily cause a game loop (softlock) if you ignored him and progressed to the north cave proper, it would cause the cutscene to play again, causing a loop.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 1981701
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1981702
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update