26 October 2025 Build 20547463 Edited 26 October 2025 – 11:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Difficulty Settings

  • Added Easy and Hard mode, which can set at any time in menu(Game Settings)

  • Default difficulty is Normal

  • Auto remind will show after player die for about 7 times in the same battle point

  • Easy mode is a casual mode that enemies' defence and attack power will both decrease and only one target will keep high aggressiveness in group battle. Some certain enemies will not use some combos in this difficulty level.

  • Hard mode is an extra challenge mode that up to 3 targets could keep high aggressiveness in group battle. This will stack with play-through difficulties.

Content Adjustment

  • Optimize animation blend

  • Slightly decrease the toughness damage of Sword's charge heavy attack

  • Increase the launch distance of Sword's special combo(heavy attack after sprint attack)

  • Divide Chunks for content so that further updates won't take too many size any more.

Bug Fix

  • Fix crash when some enemies keep moving and colliding with walls

  • Fix input issue that characters and camera could keep moving\\Rotating after closing UI without any real input

View more data in app history for build 20547463
Depot 2893001
