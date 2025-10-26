Difficulty Settings
Added Easy and Hard mode, which can set at any time in menu(Game Settings)
Default difficulty is Normal
Auto remind will show after player die for about 7 times in the same battle point
Easy mode is a casual mode that enemies' defence and attack power will both decrease and only one target will keep high aggressiveness in group battle. Some certain enemies will not use some combos in this difficulty level.
Hard mode is an extra challenge mode that up to 3 targets could keep high aggressiveness in group battle. This will stack with play-through difficulties.
Content Adjustment
Optimize animation blend
Slightly decrease the toughness damage of Sword's charge heavy attack
Increase the launch distance of Sword's special combo(heavy attack after sprint attack)
Divide Chunks for content so that further updates won't take too many size any more.
Bug Fix
Fix crash when some enemies keep moving and colliding with walls
Fix input issue that characters and camera could keep moving\\Rotating after closing UI without any real input
Changed depots in debuggame branch