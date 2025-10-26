Greetings, Bosses!

Over the past few days, we’ve rolled out several major improvements and fixes. Here’s everything new in this update:

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where gangsters and escorts would clip through cars when entering.

Fixed a problem where placing items in the trunk would cause characters to move to unintended areas.

Overhauled the Customer System — you can now see the expected number of daily visitors from the Club Management screen.

Updated missions , help menu , and several UI elements. Translation errors were also corrected.

Adjusted the attack and defense power balance.

Increased tribute location profits.

🚗 New Mechanics & Features

Added Car Theft mechanic — you can now steal and sell one car per day.

Added new NPC names for more variety.

Added VIP Customer System .

Reworked Club & City Points — all features can now be unlocked using a unified point system.

Updated Staff Training System for more progression depth.

Improved Advertising System for better player engagement.

🎵 Audio & Interaction

Updated and balanced all sound effects and volume levels .

Improved the working behavior of bartenders, waiters, and dancers .

Enhanced notification system — now you can see alerts while in the city, club, or car. You can right-click to dismiss them.

💼 Gameplay Enhancements

Added new missions .

You can now catch troublemakers and runners just by clicking the icon above their heads.

Many other minor fixes and optimizations have also been implemented.

We’re aware of a few small translation and UI issues — the team is working quickly to resolve them.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know — your feedback helps us improve faster.

Until the next update… take care, Bosses! 💼🔥