26 October 2025 Build 20547455 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Bosses!

Over the past few days, we’ve rolled out several major improvements and fixes. Here’s everything new in this update:

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where gangsters and escorts would clip through cars when entering.

  • Fixed a problem where placing items in the trunk would cause characters to move to unintended areas.

  • Overhauled the Customer System — you can now see the expected number of daily visitors from the Club Management screen.

  • Updated missions, help menu, and several UI elements. Translation errors were also corrected.

  • Adjusted the attack and defense power balance.

  • Increased tribute location profits.

🚗 New Mechanics & Features

  • Added Car Theft mechanic — you can now steal and sell one car per day.

  • Added new NPC names for more variety.

  • Added VIP Customer System.

  • Reworked Club & City Points — all features can now be unlocked using a unified point system.

  • Updated Staff Training System for more progression depth.

  • Improved Advertising System for better player engagement.

🎵 Audio & Interaction

  • Updated and balanced all sound effects and volume levels.

  • Improved the working behavior of bartenders, waiters, and dancers.

  • Enhanced notification system — now you can see alerts while in the city, club, or car. You can right-click to dismiss them.

💼 Gameplay Enhancements

  • Added new missions.

  • You can now catch troublemakers and runners just by clicking the icon above their heads.

Many other minor fixes and optimizations have also been implemented.
We’re aware of a few small translation and UI issues — the team is working quickly to resolve them.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know — your feedback helps us improve faster.

Until the next update… take care, Bosses! 💼🔥

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2774041
