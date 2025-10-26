Greetings, Bosses!
Over the past few days, we’ve rolled out several major improvements and fixes. Here’s everything new in this update:
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where gangsters and escorts would clip through cars when entering.
Fixed a problem where placing items in the trunk would cause characters to move to unintended areas.
Overhauled the Customer System — you can now see the expected number of daily visitors from the Club Management screen.
Updated missions, help menu, and several UI elements. Translation errors were also corrected.
Adjusted the attack and defense power balance.
Increased tribute location profits.
🚗 New Mechanics & Features
Added Car Theft mechanic — you can now steal and sell one car per day.
Added new NPC names for more variety.
Added VIP Customer System.
Reworked Club & City Points — all features can now be unlocked using a unified point system.
Updated Staff Training System for more progression depth.
Improved Advertising System for better player engagement.
🎵 Audio & Interaction
Updated and balanced all sound effects and volume levels.
Improved the working behavior of bartenders, waiters, and dancers.
Enhanced notification system — now you can see alerts while in the city, club, or car. You can right-click to dismiss them.
💼 Gameplay Enhancements
Added new missions.
You can now catch troublemakers and runners just by clicking the icon above their heads.
Many other minor fixes and optimizations have also been implemented.
We’re aware of a few small translation and UI issues — the team is working quickly to resolve them.
If you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know — your feedback helps us improve faster.
Until the next update… take care, Bosses! 💼🔥
