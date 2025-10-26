 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547450 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Add the function to skip the initial animation/clearing animation interface by clicking.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix the bug that blocks unlocking the cartridge.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3371511
  • Loading history…
