It's been a year since the last Didnapper 2 patch, and quite a few issues have come to light in that time, so the v1.2.5 bugfix update is now available!

General tweaks:

Made Maiden Marathon a bit more profitable in Mirio

Various items in the Riftan Crowns shop are now also a bit cheaper, as well as CP restoring crystals in general

The Captains are now 25% cheaper

Some enemies that didn't have drops now do

Bugs and annoyances fixed:

The libnode.so file prevents the game from running on the latest Linux OS

The Loose Ends skill isn't able to target anyone

Kaie is not able to learn Meditation at lvl 35

Bianca uses tape restraints in Mirio

You can hop out of the map while doing escape training in a camp building

Jinin does not always show on Chelsea during battles

Followers who are carrying someone glide instead of walking

Various faceset expressions are coded wrongly during certain scenes

Only default facial expressions are used during one scene

Blushes are sometimes too opaque or too transparent, or sometimes even missing

A dancer enemy drops The Fortune, which is also a quest reward for a different quest

The game tries to give The World multiple times

Skill card refund message is inverted

Party members sometimes act like they didn't learn the truth during Diamonds Are Forever even if they did

Some bosses have the wrong immunities, stats, traits and/or skills

Some enemies have different stats and drops between their tied and untied versions

Intelligence scrolls are not available at the same time as their shop

The timer stays on the screen if you load a save file while doing a challenge

An opened Lanalysse chest looks like it's closed because it's facing upwards

Jade Splitter can leave Zhara with a decimal in her HP, which glitches her HP numbers

Bandits in The Tail can chase the player into the escape cell after the player has been captured, causing issues when moving around

Getting caught by bandits in The Tail sometimes leads to a black screen

Some voice lines are too quiet, and some don't play when they should

Participants in Maiden Marathon sometimes clip through obstacles/walls (less likely to happen now)

Minor fixes and improvements for certain soundtracks and music fades

Various typos

Various minor mapping issues