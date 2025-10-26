 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547423 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a year since the last Didnapper 2 patch, and quite a few issues have come to light in that time, so the v1.2.5 bugfix update is now available!

General tweaks:

  • Some enemies that didn't have drops now do

  • The Captains are now 25% cheaper

  • Various items in the Riftan Crowns shop are now also a bit cheaper, as well as CP restoring crystals in general

  • Made Maiden Marathon a bit more profitable in Mirio

Bugs and annoyances fixed:

  • The libnode.so file prevents the game from running on the latest Linux OS

  • The Loose Ends skill isn't able to target anyone

  • Kaie is not  able to learn Meditation at lvl 35

  • Bianca uses tape restraints in Mirio

  • You can hop out of the map while doing escape training in a camp building

  • Jinin does not always show on Chelsea during battles

  • Followers who are carrying someone glide instead of walking

  • Various faceset expressions are coded wrongly during certain scenes

  • Only default facial expressions are used during one scene

  • Blushes are sometimes too opaque or too transparent, or sometimes even missing

  • A dancer enemy drops The Fortune, which is also a quest reward for a different quest

  • The game tries to give The World multiple times

  • Skill card refund message is inverted

  • Party members sometimes act like they didn't learn the truth during Diamonds Are Forever even if they did

  • Some bosses have the wrong immunities, stats, traits and/or skills

  • Some enemies have different stats and drops between their tied and untied versions

  • Intelligence scrolls are not available at the same time as their shop

  • The timer stays on the screen if you load a save file while doing a challenge

  • An opened Lanalysse chest looks like it's closed because it's facing upwards

  • Jade Splitter can leave Zhara with a decimal in her HP, which glitches her HP numbers

  • Bandits in The Tail can chase the player into the escape cell after the player has been captured, causing issues when moving around

  • Getting caught by bandits in The Tail sometimes leads to a black screen

  • Some voice lines are too quiet, and some don't play when they should

  • Participants in Maiden Marathon sometimes clip through obstacles/walls (less likely to happen now)

  • Minor fixes and improvements for certain soundtracks and music fades

  • Various typos

  • Various minor mapping issues

  • Various other lesser fixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

