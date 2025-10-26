It's been a year since the last Didnapper 2 patch, and quite a few issues have come to light in that time, so the v1.2.5 bugfix update is now available!
General tweaks:
Some enemies that didn't have drops now do
The Captains are now 25% cheaper
Various items in the Riftan Crowns shop are now also a bit cheaper, as well as CP restoring crystals in general
Made Maiden Marathon a bit more profitable in Mirio
Bugs and annoyances fixed:
The libnode.so file prevents the game from running on the latest Linux OS
The Loose Ends skill isn't able to target anyone
Kaie is not able to learn Meditation at lvl 35
Bianca uses tape restraints in Mirio
You can hop out of the map while doing escape training in a camp building
Jinin does not always show on Chelsea during battles
Followers who are carrying someone glide instead of walking
Various faceset expressions are coded wrongly during certain scenes
Only default facial expressions are used during one scene
Blushes are sometimes too opaque or too transparent, or sometimes even missing
A dancer enemy drops The Fortune, which is also a quest reward for a different quest
The game tries to give The World multiple times
Skill card refund message is inverted
Party members sometimes act like they didn't learn the truth during Diamonds Are Forever even if they did
Some bosses have the wrong immunities, stats, traits and/or skills
Some enemies have different stats and drops between their tied and untied versions
Intelligence scrolls are not available at the same time as their shop
The timer stays on the screen if you load a save file while doing a challenge
An opened Lanalysse chest looks like it's closed because it's facing upwards
Jade Splitter can leave Zhara with a decimal in her HP, which glitches her HP numbers
Bandits in The Tail can chase the player into the escape cell after the player has been captured, causing issues when moving around
Getting caught by bandits in The Tail sometimes leads to a black screen
Some voice lines are too quiet, and some don't play when they should
Participants in Maiden Marathon sometimes clip through obstacles/walls (less likely to happen now)
Minor fixes and improvements for certain soundtracks and music fades
Various typos
Various minor mapping issues
Various other lesser fixes and tweaks
