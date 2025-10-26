 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547416
Update notes via Steam Community
Displaying a YouTube video will likely give an error message with code "513".
The latest update should make things slightly more stable, but the fix is not perfect.
I will try to deliver a good fix as soon as possible.

Local files or other videos are working without any issues though.
As another workaround, you can just download your favorite video and use that as wallpaper.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2726121
