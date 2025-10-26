Hi everyone,



Things are getting a bit out of hand, as linux users cannot by default try the Remaster beta. Simply because its become impractical to maintain so many branches of the remaster and future main game.



This causes folks not to receive the remaster because the launch option for linux won't get updated and other issues.



So for the time being the Linux version will now revert to Proton for the short term future. Apologies, not having a studio of devs helping me does bring limitations and this is one.



On the positive side:



I am in the midst of delivering a balloon dynamic damage model. Exposing the internal air bladders and lattice framework. This is tied to gun impacts so your shots have a chance of actualy tearing away the outer skin.



It's a cool effect, it will receive more updates , cuz at the moment the impacts aren't cooling down and they keep glowing, which looks cool, but is a bit naff.





Here is the hotfix #4 changelist

added destructible balloon visual FX and damage visualization

made sub target cycling much faster.

made distance a target may be locked greater

fixed that some enemies would not notice the player and fly away

added more randomness to the defense and scramble missions







Next week will hopefully see some missing voice acting and off course more user reported bugfixes and improvements. I also have my repaired steamdeck back. (hence the linux changes, I finally noticed that was messing up things on deck), so gonna see if its good on deck (or melts its gpu).