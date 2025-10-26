Hello Couriers! 🚚
We’re back with our forth update, packed with fixes and improvements based on your reports and suggestions.
Thank you all for your continued support and feedback, it truly helps us make the game better every day!
Improvements
- Placing items on shelves is now much easier. You can now position objects in the game more smoothly.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed the long-standing clicking issue, which players have been complaining about and waiting for a fix for days, has finally been resolved! This problem is now completely gone.
- Fixed getting stuck temporarily at level 32.
Changed files in this update