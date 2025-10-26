Placing items on shelves is now much easier. You can now position objects in the game more smoothly.





Fixed the long-standing clicking issue, which players have been complaining about and waiting for a fix for days, has finally been resolved! This problem is now completely gone.



Cargo Simulator Hotfix 4 is Live!Hello Couriers! 🚚We’re back with our forth update, packed with fixes and improvements based on your reports and suggestions.Thank you all for your continued support and feedback, it truly helps us make the game better every day!