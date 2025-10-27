Ahoy, Bean Blasters!



In this update, we’ve implemented several bug fixes and optimizations. Please see the full details below.





Optimized the feel when attacking the [Chainsaw Motorcycle] with the [Drill] weapon. The Chainsaw Motorcycle is now less likely to be activated incorrectly when the Drill's attack angle is clearly not aimed towards it.

Slightly reduced the reload time for the [Pirate] character. The [Pirate] character now reloads slightly faster than before (enemy pirates remain unchanged).

The [Blue Blood] character can now purchase the [Invulnerable When Hit] item.

Balance Adjustment: In Endless stages, the Super Invulnerability duration for the [Biker] character will gradually shorten as waves progress, to balance its overperformance compared to other characters (unchanged in other stages).