Ahoy, Bean Blasters!
In this update, we’ve implemented several bug fixes and optimizations. Please see the full details below.
Optimizations & Adjustments
Optimized the feel when attacking the [Chainsaw Motorcycle] with the [Drill] weapon. The Chainsaw Motorcycle is now less likely to be activated incorrectly when the Drill's attack angle is clearly not aimed towards it.
Slightly reduced the reload time for the [Pirate] character. The [Pirate] character now reloads slightly faster than before (enemy pirates remain unchanged).
The [Blue Blood] character can now purchase the [Invulnerable When Hit] item.
Balance Adjustment: In Endless stages, the Super Invulnerability duration for the [Biker] character will gradually shorten as waves progress, to balance its overperformance compared to other characters (unchanged in other stages).
Visual Optimization: Adjusted the appearance display for all skins of the [Rubber Ball] and [Blue Blood] characters during Super Invulnerability state, making it easier to distinguish whether they are currently invulnerable.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug in online multiplayer where the position of the [Chainsaw Motorcycle] would not synchronize correctly after being attacked by the [Drill] weapon.
Fixed an issue where certain enemies, if defeated before their spawn animation finished, would cause incorrect initial animations when respawning the same type of enemy later. This includes display bugs like [Chainsaws] without sawteeth and invisible [Bomb Flowers].
Fixed a bug in Endless stages where scoring over 1.5 million points after Wave 10 would not unlock the Steam achievement [1.5 Million!].
Fixed a bug where the [Ghost] character's teleportation malfunctioned on the victory (Escaped) screen in Endless stages.
Fixed a bug where using the [Laser Gun] weapon with the [Reflection] item against Cthulhu, without hitting any other objects, would incorrectly cause combo loss.
