Meet Jake, the Human Stealth — a ghost in the shadows, unseen and untouchable until it’s far too late.

With Nightstride, he slips into darkness, moving swiftly and silently as his speed surges while cloaked in invisibility.

His Phantom Blade strikes from the void, delivering a devastating blow that amplifies his next attack’s power.

Through Keen Precision, Jake’s lethal accuracy reaches its peak, increasing his critical strike potential and making every hit count.

And with Eternal Veil, he becomes a whisper on the battlefield — invisible, unpredictable, and deadly — vanishing from sight until the moment he decides to end the fight.

Jake isn’t just an assassin. He’s fear made flesh, striking with surgical precision before anyone even realizes he was there.

