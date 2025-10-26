 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20547322 Edited 26 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■ Fixed the display for same-VTuber SSR fusion rate.
Corrected the description as shown below:

Before:
Great Success　SSR × SSR = UR　49%
After:
Great Success　SSR × SSR = SSR　49%



■ Updated the skill system code.
Adjusted the internal program in preparation for future updates.
No changes to skill effects or gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
