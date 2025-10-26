■ Fixed the display for same-VTuber SSR fusion rate.
Corrected the description as shown below:
Before:
Great Success SSR × SSR = UR 49%
After:
Great Success SSR × SSR = SSR 49%
■ Updated the skill system code.
Adjusted the internal program in preparation for future updates.
No changes to skill effects or gameplay.
