Hello everyone,
This update addresses a progression-related issue (contains minor spoilers):
Fixed:
Resolved an issue where forgiving the Red Genie and then dying could prevent the story from progressing properly.
Thank you all for your continued support!
October 29, 2025
Spikewave Games & Astrolabe Game
Progression Bug Fix
