29 October 2025 Build 20547219
Hello everyone,

This update addresses a progression-related issue (contains minor spoilers):

Fixed:

Resolved an issue where forgiving the Red Genie and then dying could prevent the story from progressing properly.

Thank you all for your continued support!

October 29, 2025
Spikewave Games & Astrolabe Game

